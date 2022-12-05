Spartan cagers romped the 2A league-leading Sanford Mustangs during Salida High School’s home game Friday, winning 65-33.
Salida came in strong, as senior Triten Jackson drew first blood, shooting a layup.
The Mustangs followed suit but could not quite catch the Spartans, who kept scoring inside the arc for most of the first quarter, steadily leaving the other team in the dust.
Later in the quarter senior Aiden Hadley made a 3-pointer, and with a couple more layups, the Spartans went into the second quarter 17-3.
Junior Daniel Edgington started the second quarter off with a three-point shot, followed by another made by Jackson a few minutes later.
Senior Chase Diesslin also made a 3-pointer, followed by a dunk, which put the teams at 28-5.
The Mustangs made another few points but the Spartans matched pace with several free throws from personal fouls.
Both teams made steady progress and the Mustangs made a layup in the final seconds, putting the score at 35-14 at half time favoring Salida.
In the first half minute of the third quarter, Jackson dunked, followed by a layup a couple minutes later.
During the course of the third quarter Jackson put in two more from behind the arc, individually making a total of ten points for the team in the quarter, which wrapped up with Diesslin making a few layups near the end.
The Mustangs had scored a few times throughout the quarter, but appeared nowhere near catching up, going into the last quarter behind 51-26.
Early in the last quarter, Hadley seamlessly scooped up a ball dropped by Diesslin and fired one in from downtown.
Diesslin also made a 3-pointer and layup minutes later. Following several successful free throws and 2-pointers, the Mustangs making insufficient progress, the game ended 65-33
The team had been a little nervous at the beginning, Diesslin said, because Sanford ranked first in the 2A League, but started strong. “When you’re playing a good team, you play as a team,” he said.
The game was more competitive than others, Hadley said. “We’ve gotta keep up the hard work and doing what we’re doing.” The takeaway from this game, Edgington said, is that they can beat any team at any time.
The Spartans expected a tough team, coach Adam Christensen said, but knew they were better offensively. He said he especially enjoyed watching Jackson make 10 points for the team in the third quarter.
The Spartans had only 12 turnovers. “One of our goals was to stay under 15.”
This win is another step for the Spartans, he said. “It’s knowing we can beat quality teams.”
The Spartans are next matched against Ellicott High School on Thunderhawk territory, Wednesday.
