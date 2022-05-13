Registration is open to reserve a garden bed at one of two community garden sites made available by the City of Salida in partnership with Guidestone Colorado.
The first community garden space is at the Touber Building at First and C streets, referred to as Sonia’s Garden in honor of late City Clerk Sonia Walter.
The second community garden space is on Crestone Mesa Drive, a half mile from the Salida Golf Club.
Garden beds are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration will remain open until all beds are reserved, a city press release stated.
Register at https://www.amilia.com/store/en/city-of-salida-recreation/shop/activities/3828152.
Those who register can choose which garden they prefer. Each also has tools and water available, provided by the city.
A $35 fee is charged per garden bed to reserve a space. The city has a scholarship program, for which information can be found at https://www.cityofsalida.com/.
Guidestone helps manage both community garden spaces and provides educational support for those who may not have gardened previously.
“Guidestone is instrumental in the management and success of our community gardens. They help ensure that all members of the community have access to the gardens and that everyone from the novice to the green thumb has a positive experience while growing their food and flowers,” Mike “Diesel” Post, city director of parks and recreation, said.
Additional partners at Sonia’s Garden include Family & Youth Initiatives and Salida Boys & Girls Club.
For more information, visit www.guidestonecolorado.org, or contact Siobhan Moynihan, Guidestone’s homestead educator Americorps member, at homesteadeducation@guidestonecolorado.org or 719-239-0955.
