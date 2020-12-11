Chaffee County Public Health will receive 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, a press release stated.
At a county level, public health has been working with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services to specifically identify those in our community who will be first in line for this COVID-19 vaccine.
The three phases of distribution for Chaffee County are based upon population:
• In phase one, Chaffee County will only be getting a small portion that will be for our community’s highest risk populations and our frontline healthcare workers.
• The second phase will most likely be for essential workers, as defined by the state, and higher-risk workers.
• The third phase will be for the general public.
The vaccines are two doses spaced 21-28 days apart.
Each vaccinated individual should acquire immunity within a month’s time.
Chaffee County Public Health will host its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic as soon as supplies become available.
