Greg and Ruth Phillips, Bob and Sarah McMahon, Cindy and Mike Newell and Judy Hamontre made a challenge recently to help raise crucial funds for Ark-Valley Humane Society.
For every contribution made in August, the Phillipses, McMahons, Newells and Hamontre will double the amount up to a maximum contribution of $15,500, a press release stated.
Donations can be made at www.ark-valley.org/donate/ or send a check or cash to P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
Ark-Valley Humane Society, 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.