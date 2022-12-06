Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: French dip sandwich with au jus, oven-browned potatoes, mixed vegetables and strawberries.
Thursday: Turkey tetrazzini, Italian green beans, strawberry applesauce, chocolate chip cookie and whole wheat bread with butter.
Friday: Lemon baked fish, scalloped potatoes, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, malt vinegar, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crisp salad, garlic toast and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Vegetable soup, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Shepherd’s pie, dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Barbecue pork sandwich, hot vegetable and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken burrito with beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: n/a
Salida High School
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, crisp salad, garlic toast and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, biscuit and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Vegetable soup, breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
