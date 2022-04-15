April is National Safe Digging Month, and Atmos Energy reminds both homeowners and professional excavators to keep communities safe by contacting Call 811 before any excavation project.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in disruptions to critical services, serious injuries and costly repairs to underground utility lines, a press release stated. Atmos officials said it is simple and easy to make a free request online or over the phone before digging.
“Nearly 34.9 million Americans who are planning to dig on their property this year can minimize the risk of utility service interruptions and personal injury by contacting 811 at least a few days in advance,” Kurtis Paradisa, Atmos Energy public affairs manager, said in the release. “Call 811 is free, safe, and it is required by law.”
A national public opinion survey of homeowners conducted by the Common Ground Alliance recently revealed that 58 percent of American homeowners personally plan to complete a home improvement project that involves digging in the next 12 months – and 49 percent will take a risk by not contacting 811 beforehand.
The most popular planned projects among surveyed homeowners who plan to dig include planting a tree or shrub, building a fence, building a deck or patio, installing a mailbox and installing a pool.
Atmos Energy recommends these precautionary measures when planning a digging project:
Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of depth or familiarity with the property.
Plan ahead. Make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
Confirm that all lines have been marked.
Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines are not marked.
Visit 811beforeyoudig.com for complete information.
Everyone who contacts 811 a few days before digging is connected to a center that will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies. Professional locators then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.
