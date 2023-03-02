After almost two decades, the 11th Judicial District deputy district attorney’s office will have to pull up stakes from its offices at the county building at 104 Crestone Ave.
Where the office will move to is up in the air.
A letter sent to District Attorney Linda Stanley at the end of December outlined the county’s need for the office space on the first floor of the county building, across the parking lot from the Chaffee County Courts building.
The letter from Chaffee County Attorney Daniel Tom stated, “To meet the needs of providing services to the public and internal growth pressure, the County needs to expand the Administrative offices at 104 Crestone.”
The letter goes on to explain plans for expansion of the administration building have been in development for several years with the intent of beginning construction in 2022/2023.
“Unfortunately, design and construction costs have increased substantially since the inception of the building expansion plans, and the reality is the County cannot financially justify expanding the Administrative Offices at this time,” the letter states.
To address the needs of county offices, the Board of County Commissioners identified spaces within the building that could be optimized. One of those spaces was the offices currently housing the deputy district attorney’s office.
“Therefore the 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is hereby notified that your tenancy of the premises (including storage within the building) is terminated as of Feb. 28, 2023,” the letter stated.
The letter further states that if the DA’s office needed more time to surrender and deliver the premises back to the county, they could contact then County Administrator Bob Christiansen.
Deputy Director of Administration Beth Helmke said the county did not hear from the DA’s office until it received a letter from Stanley dated Feb. 27.
In the letter, Stanley said her office had researched the issue “extensively” and had found that other district attorney offices in the state had had the same dilemma.
“Fortunately the law clearly sides with the District Attorney,” she stated.
The law she cited, Colorado Revised Statute 20-1-303, states, “The district attorney of each judicial district in the state of Colorado, and each of his assistants and deputies shall be allowed to collect and receive from each of the counties in this district the expenses necessarily incurred in the discharge of his official duties for the benefit of such county.”
A case study, Trowbridge v. Board of County Commissioners of El Paso County, in which the Colorado Supreme Court held that an office is an expense “necessarily incurred in the discharge of his official duties,” was also cited.
“If for whatever reason, you find it necessary to use the space we are occupying for other reasons, then you will need to provide another office space for us to use,” Stanley stated.
Stanley said it was “imperative to have an office in close proximity to the courthouse,” giving the examples of the housing of evidence and large exhibits to be used in court and providing a place for victims and witnesses to meet with attorneys before court.
“Therefore if Chaffee County is needing the space due to ‘growth,’ please provide another alternative for our office that we may relocate to.
“Of course, moving will be an additional expense for Chaffee County to incur,” she stated.
“In the alternative, if Chaffee County is insistent that the District Attorney’s Office immediately vacate, I would suggest that Chaffee County begin normal eviction procedures.
“In the meantime, if our office is without office space to conduct our day-to-day operations, we will be unable to prosecute all traffic cases and most misdemeanor cases,” Stanley stated.
The deputy district attorney’s office on Wednesday received an eviction notice signed by Tom, on behalf of the Board of County Commissioners as landlords.
Helmke said she could not comment further on the issue as there may be potential litigation involved.
In the meantime, the occupants of the 104 Crestone office space, which includes three deputy district attorneys, two administrative assistants and two victims’ advocates, are in the process of packing up their personal items per the three-day eviction order.
As of Thursday they did not know where their office and equipment might be moving.
