by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Colorado Farm to Table is looking for some help in caring for the crops planted in the fields off CR 291.
Sarah Kurman, assistant farm manager, said help is needed in hoeing and pulling weeds in the recently planted fields.
Fresh produce from Colorado Farm to Table, such as sweet corn, broccoli, cabbage and acorn squash, is shared with food pantries in Chaffee County and across the state at no cost.
Work shifts will take place from 7:45 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday of next week.
Volunteers should wear comfortable shoes and sun protection and bring water.
To sign up, call Kurman at 719-398-9898 or email sarah@coloradofarmtotable.org.
