Chaffee County Community Foundation announced the launch of http://www.VIAChaffee.org – Volunteers in Action Chaffee.
This county-wide portal is purpose-built to make volunteering simple for community members and nonprofit organizations.
Community members can use the portal to find and sign up to participate in volunteer opportunities and organizations who align with their personal values, skills and interests.
Local nonprofit organizations and other organizations who need volunteers can sign up with the Community Foundation to participate in the portal.
Volunteers In Action as a concept was identified as a part of the Envision Chaffee County process as one of the forty-plus projects that could have deep impact toward the common good.
Pairing this initial identification with input from its Food Access Cohort grantees over the summer of 2020, the Foundation’s board committed to researching, identifying, and hosting the appropriate cloud-based technology solution to make VIAChaffee available to the Chaffee community.
“By elevating the importance of giving time through volunteering, as well as making the searching, signing up, and participation as easy as possible, we hope VIAChaffee will provide great value. Chaffee County residents are already so generous, VIAChaffee is simply a tool to help deepen and expand this,” executive director Joseph Teipel said.
Visit www.viachaffee.org to get a feel for the platform and peruse the opportunities already posted by organizations like GARNA, Colorado Farm to Table, Colorado Foodshed Alliance, Ark-Valley Humane Society and others.
Visitors to the site can see all public opportunities and organizations, and once they are ready, can create an account in less than 3 minutes.
Once signed in, community members can sign up for one or more opportunities or start following specific causes or organizations to get notifications when new opportunities are posted.
Organizations interested in joining VIAChaffee can learn more by either visiting www.chaffeecommons.org or by contacting the foundation directly at 719-204-5071 or email joseph@chaffeecommunity.org.
Chaffee County Community Foundation is asking for a small monthly payment from participating organizations to help offset the substantial cost of the technology itself.
