Those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 need not wear a mask in Chaffee County under most circumstances, a Chaffee County Public Health press release stated.
In response to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the May 14 amended public health order issued by Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Chaffee County Public Health has updated its masking order, which became effective Tuesday.
Under Chaffee Public Health Order 2020-08, vaccinated individuals may go without any type of face covering in most settings.
The modification to the indoor mask requirement aligns with the state and current scientific stance.
However, anyone age 12 or older who is unvaccinated is still encouraged to wear a face covering within indoor spaces where members of different households are present.
The COVID-19 virus continues to be present within communities and transmissible between unvaccinated individuals.
Because of this concern, both the state-level and county public health orders mandate some exceptions where face coverings must still be worn by unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
These include kindergarten-12th grade schools and childcare centers, congregate care facilities such as assisted living facilities, prisons and jails, most healthcare settings and for staff within the Department of Motor Vehicles offices.
Chaffee County also supports any business, organization or individual that elects to require face coverings and implement other COVID-19 precautions within their facilities that are more restrictive than the current public health order.
Chaffee County Public Health Deputy Director Emily Anderson said, “The lifting of the mask mandate in Chaffee County and across Colorado is welcome news to some, while anxiety-provoking for others.
“We have been through an incredibly challenging 15 months, and as we slowly transition back to normal I ask that everyone is patient and kind to friends, neighbors, strangers and business owners as we all decide what feels right to each of us within the updated regulations and guidances.”
