The last opportunity to see a full lunar eclipse until 2025 will take place early Tuesday morning.
For Salidans the eclipse will begin at 2:09 a.m., with totality lasting from 3:16 to 4:42 a.m.
NASA describes a total lunar eclipse as occurring when Earth casts a complete shadow – called an umbra – over the Moon.
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon and Sun are on opposite sides of Earth.
A distinctive feature of a total lunar eclipse is the reddish hue the moon takes on as a result of light filtering through Earth’s atmosphere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.