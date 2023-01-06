Olen Wayne “Bud” Mustain, 77, of Salida died Jan. 1, 2023, at home in the company of his sister and son.
He was born Jan. 17, 1945, to Otis Wayne and Anna Grace Mustain.
He spent most of his youth in Pitkin.
Friends and family said he was a bright and curious boy accustomed to hard work – from the lumber mill where he peeled logs for a penny a pole to working one summer as a guide into the draws around Pitkin and being paid with a pair of boots that he found neither appealing nor useful and never wore.
He became infatuated with Christine Lionberger, and the couple married July 4, 1961.
They had a son, Matthew Wayne Mustain.
Mr. Mustain joined the U.S. Army in 1963 and served two tours in Vietnam, returning home in 1972.
He retired from the Army as a colonel after 25 years of active service.
Mr. Mustain took the leadership skills he developed commanding throughout his postwar assignments and combined them with his intuitive and family-taught skills in auto repair.
Friends and family said with those skills, he built and owned a statewide business, earning the respect of his business associates as well as his clients for his compassionate but fair business practices.
He also used those skills in the service of his community, working on the Missouri Ditch water board in Salida and becoming a well-respected member of that board.
Family and friends said family was of utmost importance to him.
He spent many happy days hunting and riding horses with his uncle and best friend, Don Mustain.
He was still taking yearly trips across America with his Aunt Wanda, sister Cheryl and lifelong family friends from Kansas until two years ago when he started a long battle with cancer.
Mr. Mustain was preceded in death by his wife, parents and brother, Royce Mustain.
Survivors include his son, who lives in the United Kingdom; grandson, Adam; step-grandsons, Rufus Hobbs and Sgt. Texas Hobbs, U.S. Army; sister, Cheryl Walker; nephews, Tim Walker Jr., Zayne Walker and Ashton Walker of Salida, Pat Walker and Tyson Walker of Aurora and Wesley Templeton of Fort Morgan; and nieces, Shelby Walker of Salida and Maddyn Walker and Wendy Stone of Aurora.
A full military service will take place at a later date with a family reunion to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Reference donation #23290652.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
