Chaffee County Community Foundation is looking for a new executive director after it was announced that current executive director Joseph Teipel will leave Sept. 1 to take the position of planning director for Buena Vista.
In a press release foundation board Chairman Ed Cooper said, “Joseph has led the organization to become an essential part of the Chaffee County fabric. We are appreciative of his leadership and look forward to a new chapter in the organization’s growth.”
“This is a bittersweet transition,” Teipel said. “I had no intention of leaving the foundation. I couldn’t believe in it more and am excited to see how it takes shape with a new leader as they apply their strengths. This is an exciting time.”
Teipel said that as planning director for Buena Vista, he will work with the Planning Department in such areas as housing, infrastructure, transportation and economic development.
