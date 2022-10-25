Salida Soup splits donor cash between Final Wish, Elevating Readers

For the second time in the event’s history of 74 events, two nonprofit organizations tied in the vote at Salida Soup and split the $360 brought in by donors.
Mark Monroe of Partnership for Community Action, which organizes the monthly fundraiser, said about 50 people attended the event.
Elevating Readers Together and the Final Wish program each received $180 for their programs.
Elevating Readers Together aims to bring a book vending machine, using earned tokens, to each Salida school, starting with Longfellow Elementary School, to give young readers some literary variety.
Heart of the Rockies Hospice Foundation’s Final Wish program provides final wishes to those nearing the end of their lives.
Each group, along with Cycling without Age, presented their program in a video, and attendees were able to vote for the winner of the funds collected from the $5 donation at the door.
This month’s Salida Soup was the first in-person event since February 2020 when the pandemic suspended live events.
In keeping with the season, attendees were encouraged to come in costume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.