The National Weather Service issued at flash flood warning for the area at 3:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
They warn that storms will be slow moving and filled with heavy rainfall and possible lightning.
Burn scars, like Hayden Pass and Decker, may be especially hazardous, along with the Chalk Cliff area.
Storms will continue through the weekend and into the first part of next week.
