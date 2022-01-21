The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County announced it plans to offer new programs this year to explore major local, state and national issues.
Partially funded through the league’s 2021 annual poinsettia sale, this year’s programs will include monthly presentations on topics of interest to the community, the Great Decisions series collaboration with Buena Vista Library that features prominent speakers, and meet-and-greet Drinks and Dialogue events.
Marjie Gray, leadership chair, said in a press release, “We’re excited about this year’s schedule of events and are grateful to the community and all of our volunteers for making our programs possible through our plant sales, donations and membership dues.”
Plant sale coordinators Ellen Olson and Jean Gabardi reported at the Jan. 10 meeting that total poinsettia sales of nearly $4,500, including cash donations of almost $300, were the highest ever achieved.
They attributed the sales success to both the individual plant buyers and the 20 local businesses and organizations that supported the sales.
The next sale project is the annual geranium sale in May.
For more information about upcoming league events and programs, visit https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.