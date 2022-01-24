Lake County students create mural

A group of Lake County Intermediate School students gather around the mural they helped create, which is now hung on the west-facing facade of Full Circle of Lake County. From left are Brailee Plane, Kennedy Duran, Madison Woodland, Meredith Saldivar, Myrian Silva, Alison Bujanda, Melany Lopez, Zoe VanderWeit, Aaliyah Landa and Jennifer Mata.