Ribbon cutting and grand opening of the new Salida Skatepark will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the park within Centennial Park, 410 W. U.S. 50.
The event will feature open skating for all ages, abilities and disciplines along with a free community barbecue hosted by the City of Salida and Friends of Salida Skateparks.
Participants are encouraged to take their own lawn chairs, a press release stated.
Friends of Salida Skateparks, a community volunteer group, spent 1½ years building community support through grassroots fundraising. The City of Salida received a $350,000 Great Outdoors Colorado grant in March 2020 and a $10,000 grant from The Skatepark Project (formerly The Tony Hawk Foundation) for construction of the new 14,000-square-foot skatepark.
At completion of the project, Friends of Salida Skateparks donated $25,000 toward the design and construction costs to the City of Salida.
Other Centennial Park construction projects by the city are expected to be completed in spring.
For questions about the skatepark, visit https://www.cityofsalida.com and click “city projects” button.
For questions about Friends of Salida Skatepark,visit https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Salida-Skateparks-2300150520310061/ or https://www.instagram.com/friends_of_salida_skateparks/.
