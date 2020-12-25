Veterans place wreaths on graves

The staff and one resident at the Homelake Veterans Center in Monte Vista placed wreaths on the graves of veterans in the Colorado State Veterans Cemetery at Home Lakelake on Dec. 19, Wreaths Across Ameriuca Day. The wreaths were from the National Wreaths Across America program.
Currently one Chaffee County veteran resides at Home Lake but in the past there have been up to seven Chaffee County residents living there at one time.
The name of the current resident was not available because of the need for family permission.
Homelake has received wreaths from Wreaths Across America for about 12 years and is one of 2,557 participating locations across the country, with the placement of 1.7 million veteran’s wreaths involved.
“Our veterans love the program,” said Brittany Espinoza, marketing and admissions coordinator.
“This year the staff placed wreaths with the help of one resident. Usually volunteers help but because of COVID-19 that did not happen this year.
“There was a moment of silence as each wreath was placed and the name of the veteran was spoken.”
The 2020 theme for Wreaths Across America has been “Be an American Worth fighting for” and this year I have been blessed to see my fair share,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America.
“The determination of the American people and their commitment to the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, made it possible for us to move forward this year safely.
We are humbled and forever grateful for the outpouring of support from across the country.”
Each live, balsam veteran’s wreath is a gift of respect and appreciation, donated by a private citizen or organization and is placed on graves as a gesture of gratitude for the freedoms Americans enjoy.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman, Morrill Worcester in 1992. For more information or to sponsor a wreath visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
