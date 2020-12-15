Town Challenge returns

Skiers, snowboarders and telemarkers hoping to race through some gates this season will have an opportunity to do so at Monarch.
The mountain recently announced it will host its Town Challenge race series this season.
“Monarch is excited to host the 40th annual Town Challenge,” Monarch’s event manager Kathryn Wadsworth said. “The Monarch Town Challenge is a fun race series for all levels of skiers and boarders.”
The deadline for entry is Jan. 8.
The Town Challenge is also planned to be run similarly to the past.
The challenge is a series of eight Friday races, including a practice race to kick the season off on Jan. 15.
It uses a dual giant slalom format, with the course set up on Monarch’s Freeway trail.
In head-to-head competition, racers take two timed runs, one each down the blue and red courses, during the races.
Teams are made up of six members with at least one member of the opposite sex. Super seniors, however, are exempt from the opposite sex portion of the rule.
Competitors can race in the A-league skiing, B-league skiing, masters (older than 50), super seniors (older than 62), telemark skiing and snowboard divisions.
There will be a few changes due to COVID-19: the captain’s meeting will be done via e-mail and there won’t be an end of season party and racers will have to keep their distance from each other.
“Racers are required to wear a mask and keep a 6 foot distance while in the starting area,” Wadsworth said.
Before racing, all Town Challenge participants are also required to sign a waiver at the season pass desk and have a season pass or lift ticket for the day.
Registration is open now and will end at noon Jan. 8.
Registration forms are available at Monarch’s season pass desk. For more information and to register a team for $150, contact Wadsworth at 719-530-5013 or kathryn@skimonarch.com. Individuals without a team who want to race can also contact Wadsworth.
Team sponsorship, meanwhile, is open to all businesses and organizations.
“Town Challenge is a fun way for local businesses to support outdoor winter recreation,” Wadsworth said.
