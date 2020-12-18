Editor’s note: Most social events have been canceled due to precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The following events, most of which are online, were scheduled as of press time but are subject to change.
Daily Events
All day – Chaffee’s Got Talent Facebook group lets viewers enjoy live music, funny moments and other local entertainment.
Friday, Dec. 18
Buena Vista
10-11 a.m. — Destination Story Time with the Buena Vista Public Library. The library will visit a different destination each week.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Vino Salida offers a free concert series in their tasting room, 10495 CR 120, Poncha Springs. For more information call 719-539-6299.
Salida
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. – Winter Farmer’s Market at 8875 CR 150 in Salida. Masks and distancing required.
Monday, Dec. 21
Salida
All day – Moonlight Monday at Moonlight Pizza & Brewpub, 242 F St. Every Monday, Moonlight Pizza gives 10 percent of its proceeds to a different Salida-area charity.
Tue., Dec. 22
Leadville
6:30-9:30 p.m. — Fly tying and open craft night at Freight. Get ready for fishing season this winter by learning to tie your own flies with local expert Trent Braddy. No experience necessary. Limited tools and materials available for newcomers.
