Stocks finished higher today following the Fed’s bond-tapering decision and comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
Growth outperformed value as Treasury yields rose.
In headlines today, the ADP jobs report came in better than expected, and the CVS beat earnings expectations.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield moved higher to 1.57 percent after Powell’s comments, indicating that analysts’ aggressive rate-hike schedule has been somewhat revised. Asian markets were sizably lower, while European markets were mixed.
The price of crude oil was down $4.19 at $79.72 per barrel and the spot price of gold was down $15 to $1,774.90.
The Federal Reserve announced it will begin tapering its asset purchases at a rate of $15 billion per month, as expected.
The Fed’s view on inflation remained largely pat, with the Fed attributing high rates of inflation to ‘transitory’ factors that will play out well into next year.
Equity markets moved higher following the news, as it means that worries over a more aggressive-than-anticipated rate-hiking cycle have been eased and that accommodative monetary policy is likely to remain in place at least until September 2022.
Private payrolls increased by 571,000 in October, coming in higher than the expected 395,000 gain.
The gains were driven by hiring in the leisure and hospitality sector.
The sector includes companies such as bars, restaurants, and cruise lines, with hiring in this sector used as a proxy to measure economic growth as the delta-varian wave subsides and economic restrictions are lifted.
