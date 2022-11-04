Chaffee County Public Health will offer free A1C testing at its Chaffee Community Clinic events on Nov. 14 in Salida and Nov. 15 in Buena Vista.
The A1C test, also known as the hemoglobin A1C or HbA1c test, is a simple blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past three months. It is one of the commonly used tests to diagnose prediabetes and diabetes and is also the main test to help patients and their health care providers manage diabetes, a press release stated.
Public Health staff will make the appropriate referrals to diabetes prevention and early intervention programming depending on A1C results.
Appointments are limited for the “pop-up” events, and registration is required.
The Salida clinic will be at the United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St. To make an appointment for A1C testing, visit https://DiabetesScreeningSalida.rsvpify.com.
The Buena Vista clinic will be at the BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St. To make an appointment for A1C testing, visit https://DiabetesScreeningBV.rsvpify.com.
If demand is more than Chaffee County Public Health has space for on Nov. 14 and 15, it will consider offering more in the near future. Regularly scheduled diabetes prevention screening appointments can be made by calling the Public Health office at 719-539-4510.
To learn more about Chaffee Community Clinic, go to https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Chaffee-Community-Clinic?Community%20Clinnic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.