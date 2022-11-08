Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its September students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Andrew Fast
Salida Middle School fifth-grader.
Parents: Rachel Fast and John Fast.
Nominating teacher: Terra Toner.
Comments: Andrew has been a role model to his peers as a proud Spartan. He demonstrates his best effort through his schoolwork, friendships and leadership actions.
Tait Cheeseman
Salida Middle School sixth-grader.
Parents: Charis and Shawn Cheeseman.
Nominating teacher: Sixth-grade team.
Comments: Tait has had amazing academic growth and achievement in math, science and writing. He has been working extra hard and deserves to be recognized for persevering in areas that used to be a struggle for him. It’s fun to see him smiling with pride in all his accomplishments.
Zailee Saari
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parents: Erika Saari and Christopher Tracy.
Nominating teacher: Seventh-grade team.
Comments: Zailee is a thoughtful, inquisitive young lady with a positive outlook that serves as a model for her fellow students. She always shows a desire to learn, and she asks excellent questions in class. Her teachers all admire her for her commitment to excellence and outstanding citizenship.
Kali Keast
Salida Middle School eighth-grader.
Parents: Katie and Tyson Keast.
Nominating teacher: Eighth-grade core teachers.
Comments: Kali is dedicated in all of her classes; her work is completed thoroughly and enthusiastically. She takes her learning beyond the classroom by asking questions with curiosity. She is respectful to her teachers and peers, supporting those around her however she can. She is active in her community through fundraisers for the animal shelter.
Caleb Vold
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: Michele Williams and Ben Vold.
Nominating teacher: Britt Searles.
Comments: Caleb is conscientious about his academics and turns in work of high quality.
Karli Bainbridge
Salida High School sophomore.
Parents: Chris Bainbridge and Kristine Bainbridge.
Nominating teacher: Paul Brackman.
Comments: Karli is a very confident young lady who works hard in school and cares about her colleagues. She exhibits leadership skills when working with friends in class by encouraging others to succeed.
Daisha Thompson
Salida Middle School senior.
Parents: Robin and Shawn Dill.
Nominating teacher: Cristina McNeirney.
Comments: Daisha is a very positive person who brings energy and enthusiasm to whatever she does. She organizes fun events for our advisory class and for the school. She is helpful to students who need it, she completes assignments ahead of her peers and to a high standard. She is well liked by many for a variety of reasons.
