Fighting season fatigue, the Spartan soccer team toughed out their last regular season game at home against the Lamar Thunder, losing 3-1.
Midway through the first half, the Spartans struck first with junior Sean Tseng getting a header into the goal from an across assist from junior Connor McConathy.
Lamar scored right before the second half, with a ball put across the box and buried, to tie it up 1-1.
Lamar scored again about ten minutes into the second half with a breakaway ball chipped over the backline, pulling ahead 2-1.
The third Lamar goal was made on a back pass to Spartan goalie freshman Danny Dewalt, who cleared it.
While most of the players were still on the middle of the field, the ball rebounded off of attacking Lamar senior Arnol Bobadilla, who put it in, the score now 3-1.
The rest of the game was mostly a back and forth challenge for the Spartans, who weren’t able to set up any opportunities.
Dobson said that looking forward to the game, both he and the team felt encouraged, as Lamar and Salida seem to be well-matched.
During their warm-up, however, it became clear that the Spartans were a bit worn out after having 8 games in 19 days.
“We didn’t bring the same emotional intensity. What happens when you’re tired in soccer is you start making decisions that force the ball more,” Dobson said.
Their match against Woodland Park on Thursday was a much different game, he said.
The man of the match was senior Jonah Messick, who made 6-7 saves throughout the game, Dobson said.
“The takeaway is to keep trying,” Messick said. “We’re good enough to beat these people, we just weren’t able to do it this week.”
To go into the playoffs strong, the Spartans will need to get rested and work on attacking with more players, Dobson said.
“We’ve been trying to attack with two to three players, and we need to attack with everybody.”
The Spartan team has put themselves in a difficult position going into the playoffs, the result of this game causing them to dip in rank, meaning they will be facing one of the better teams, he said.
“But we’ll find a way to get it done.”
