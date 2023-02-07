Equities closed moderately lower Monday as markets regroup following last week’s gains, which closed out January with an impressive 6 percent increase for the month.
Monday’s weakness in stocks stemmed from a jump in rates, with the 10-year Treasury yield moving back above 3.6 percent after dropping below 3.35 percent last week.
The increase in rates provided a lift to the U.S. dollar, while commodity prices were up as well, with oil moving higher after a sharp drop last week that pushed crude prices below $74 per barrel.
Broadly, defensives like consumer staples and utilities held up best Monday, while cyclical areas such as small-caps and growth investments like technology lagged, consistent with a more “risk off” tone to kick off the week.
Last week’s quarter-point rate hike from the Federal Reserve was met with some optimism in the markets, as comments from Chairman Jerome Powell indicated the rate hiking cycle is winding down.
Edward Jones analysts said they think one or two more 0.25 percent hikes are likely, followed by a lengthy pause as the Fed evaluates the trend in inflation and the impact tighter monetary policy is having on the economy.
Analysts suspect comments and speeches from Fed officials in the coming days and weeks will seek to set reasonable expectations in the financial markets, with this rhetoric likely aimed at pushing back against the growing market expectation for a shift toward looser monetary policy this year.
Analysts said they still think the end of the rate-hiking campaign is a good sign for market performance this year but expect that path to be a bit bumpier than we’ve experienced so far in 2023.
Roughly half of Standard & Poor’s 500 companies have now reported fourth-quarter earnings, with a mix of themes playing out.
Revenue growth has been decent, but profits have been under pressure from rising labor and input costs.
The technology, financial services, communications and consumer discretionary sectors have reported the weakest earnings results thus far, while industrial and energy profits were up the most last quarter.
With a sharp focus on the health of the economy in 2023, analysts said they think the path for earnings will set the tone for market performance ahead.
They said they’ve long believed earnings estimates for 2023 will likely need to be revised lower, and that has started to take shape, with S&P 500 profit growth now expected to be in the 2-3 percent range for the full year, according to Bloomberg consensus estimates.
While that figure may still need to move lower, analysts don’t think a severe drop in earnings will transpire.
Thus, they said, as the profit picture begins to improve, that will serve as an area of support as a new bull market takes shape.
