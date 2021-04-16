The Salida football team had a tough battle at home not only against the Montezuma-Coretz Panthers, but against the elements themselves on a cold, snowy night Friday, losing 42-6.
While the Panthers dominated the first half, 34-0, the Salida defense was able to hold them to one touchdown with a two point conversion in the second half.
The Spartans were able get their offense going in the second half of the game, scoring their second touchdown of the season on a run from junior Brewer Matthews, who put together 94 yards on the ground.
The loss puts the Spartans at 0-5 while the Panthers are 2-3.
