Chaffee County Public Health will host two drive-through flu vaccination clinics for people 9 years and older, one in Buena Vista and the other in Salida.
Masks are required.
The BV clinic will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
The Salida clinic will be 2-6 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St. in the C Street parking lot.
The clinics are free to those who do not have health insurance coverage.
Anyone with coverage are required to give insurance information at the time of the vaccination.
All attendees will need to provide identification.
Appointments are not required. Individuals are encouraged to complete a form prior to arrival.
The form is available for download at http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health.
There will be two lines at the clinics: one for those who have completed their paperwork and a seperate line for those who need to complete their form.
Parents with children younger than 9 will need to schedule an office appointment at a time that does not coincide with the scheduled clinics.
For questions or to schedule an appointment for children who are not eligible for the clinics, contact Holly Russell at 719-539-4510 or hrussell@chaffeecounty.org.
