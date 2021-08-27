The Chaffee County Assessor’s Office will undergo renovations to its offices at the county courthouse complex beginning Monday, with construction scheduled to last through the end of the year.
The assessor’s office will continue to be open for business during renovation, according to a press release. The public reception area is now in Room 215, just down the hall from its regular office facilities on the second floor of 104 Crestone Ave. On-site signage will direct visitors to the temporary office locations.
Planned upgrades for the assessor’s office space include new electrical and HVAC systems to replace the more than 50-year-old wiring and ducting infrastructure, as well as general security enhancements.
The reconfigured workspace will have partitions that offer a more functional space for staff and clients while also offering a safer environment that can better accommodate COVID precautions.
Temporary disruptions to phone and email may occur during the move and construction, but staff said they will continue to be as responsive as possible. The main phone line is 719-539-4016 for any questions or needs.
Deputy Assessor Rick Roberts said, “This renovation will give the assessor’s office a modernized space that improves work efficiency and enhances our ability to provide services. We are looking forward to welcoming the public into our updated space early next year.”
