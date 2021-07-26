Following the deadliest year on record for motorcycle riders, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced it has launched a new campaign, “Some Things Are Hard to See.”
The campaign recognizes that because motorcycles are much smaller than cars, they can be difficult to see. Often while turning left at an intersection drivers miss seeing a motorcycle, resulting in a “T-bone” crash.
“Every one of these motorcycle crashes could have been prevented,” Darrell Lingk, CDOT transportation safety director, said in a press release. “Taking a moment to check blind spots and using extra caution when pulling into an intersection can be the difference between life and death for a motorcyclist.”
Last year a record 140 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads. Although motorcycles are only 3 percent of the registered vehicles in the state, motorcycle fatalities were 23 percent of the 622 total traffic fatalities in 2020.
To date 59 motorcycle fatalities have occurred in 2021, compared to 72 this time last year.
“It takes just a moment to carefully check your surroundings,” said Justina Carney, who failed to see a motorcycle as she switched lanes on I-70, resulting in the death of the rider. “Your mirrors can miss blind spots so be extra careful. This was a horrible crash that will live with me for the rest of my life.”
The campaign will run on social media and on radio stations across the state, with a focus on Front Range counties where most motorcycle crashes occur.
To prevent motorcycle crashes, CDOT asks drivers to:
Allow extra space when following a motorcycle.
Allow motorcycles the full width of a lane at all times.
Use extra caution when turning left at an intersection – motorcycles can be hard to see from a distance.
Check twice for motorcycles before turning, changing lanes or merging with traffic.
Never drive distracted or impaired.
With peak riding season well underway, CDOT encourages riders to always gear up, wear a helmet, obey the speed limit and watch out for each other on the road. Training can be obtained through the Motorcycle Operators Safety Training program at comost.com.
