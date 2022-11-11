Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and properties from sunrise to sunset today to honor the life of Minority Leader Hugh McKean.
McKean’s memorial service at the Colorado state capitol will begin at 11:30 a.m.
The memorial service will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/GovOfCO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.