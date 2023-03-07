Boys basketball parade route

The bus carrying the Salida High School boys’ basketball team will leave the high school at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday and travel around town before leaving for Denver. A Salida police officer will be in front, and the parade will include Salida Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services vehicles, friends and family and more police officers,
The parade will go down New Street, turn right onto D Street, then left, heading west on Seventh Street to H Street.
The route will then turn left, heading south on H Street, then right onto Eighth Street, right on J Street and right back onto Seventh Street, heading east, circling around Longfellow Elementary School.
The route will take Seventh Street back to F Street, turning left and heading north through the downtown area, to Sackett Avenue.
It will then turn left, heading west on Sackett Avenue, down to M Street, where it will turn left and head up to First Street/Colo. 291, where it will turn right and follow the highway out to the Colo. 291/U.S. 285 intersection, where it will terminate.
Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson said, “I expect this to attract a large amount of people, so the parade group needs to be slow, and everyone needs to stay tight as we move throughout town.”
