The Salida Community Center, 305 F St., will host its food distribution event Thursday.
The food truck will arrive at 8 a.m., and the food will be distributed after its arrival.
The boxes are already packed, but help is needed unloading and handing out the food.
The center provides food to hundreds of low-income individuals, seniors and families on a monthly basis. The event was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 but was delayed because of weather.
