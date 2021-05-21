QUESTIONS: If you have a COVID-related question, please send it to pgoetz@themountainmail.com and I will attempt to answer it in the next few weeks.
NOTE: What I write today is true today. New information is rapidly emerging and updates are forthcoming when relevant.
QUESTION: I am confused about the new Centers of Disease Control mask and social distance rules. Can you clarify?
ANSWER: Remember first and foremost, Chaffee County Public Health sets the level of COVID-19-related restrictions locally. It supersedes state and federal guidelines. On May 18, Chaffee County Public Health issued an updated mask and social distance restriction order that is in keeping with the federal CDC guidelines. Basically, vaccinated people may be unmasked outdoors and indoors, with some restrictions.
Following is the list of where masks must still be worn, along with any business who chooses to keep the mask mandate: K-12 schools and childcare centers, congregate care facilities such as assisted living facilities, prisons and jails, most healthcare settings, and for staff within the Department of Motor Vehicles offices.
Unvaccinated people must wear masks in all indoor locations and at crowded outdoor locations. A diagram from the CDC is helpful. The link follows: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/pdfs/choosingSaferAct.pdf.
QUESTION: I was in a retail store in the south part of the county this week and was confused by the mix of staff and customers with and without masks. Can you clarify?
ANSWER: Stores can open up to allow unmasking or not; it is the store owner’s choice. However, if you are not vaccinated, your mask should be on indoors. And it is hard to know if people are actually following the rules, masked or unmasked.
QUESTION: Does this mean I don’t need to get vaccinated?
ANSWER: Remember, COVID-19 is mostly an indoor aerosol disease. Vaccines have proven to protect you from getting the disease. And if you get the disease, you will get a milder form that rarely causes hospitalization. Since Feb. 1, of the 290 people who tested positive in the county, 97 percent were unvaccinated. So the more people get vaccinated, the sooner we can feel comfortable relaxing with unmasking and distancing requirements.
QUESTION: I am young and healthy, a Gen Z (born between 1996 and 2010) and I exercise a lot. Why do I need to get vaccinated?
ANSWER: While it is true, given your age and health status, you are not likely to get a severe case of COVID-19, your thinking is placing you in a vacuum. There are people you are in contact with, including family, friends and co-workers, whom you can unintentionally pass the virus to if you are not vaccinated. These people in your life may be older or have health risks that make them susceptible to more severe cases of COVID.
If you only care about what happens to you, then you do not need to get vaccinated. But if you care about others, then getting vaccinated makes a difference. And young people can still get long-haulers disease, affecting for months and maybe years their ability to work, exercise and socialize.
QUESTION: What other reasons are there to get vaccinated?
ANSWER: You can participate in indoor activities including sports and other group social events, from singing in choir to hanging out with your friends in close quarters indoors without having to wear masks for safety. Keep in mind, COVID-19 is an indoor aerosol disease for the most part, so being vaccinated protects you while participating in indoor activities.
QUESTION: I would like to get vaccinated, but I work two jobs and don’t have time between my jobs and caring for my family. What do you suggest?
ANSWER: Here are a few options, other than those listed at the end of this Q and A article.
Today at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St., from 4-7 p.m. there will be a free vaccine clinic for ages 12 and older. No appointment is necessary. Vaccines are free.
Later in the month, May 27 and 28 at Riverside Park in conjunction with the seventh annual SunFest Youth Music Festival, there will be a free vaccine clinic. Vaccinations will be available for individuals 12 and older. Look for the CCPH trailer and signage on site with no advance registration needed. Vaccines are free.
QUESTION: A reader in the BV area asks, I am homebound; how do I get a vaccine?
ANSWER: Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s in BV) is offering appointments. Call 719-398-6550.
In the county there are two ways: Reach out to your doctor or home health provider and ask to be enrolled in “Sassy Seniors.” Or reach out directly to Chaffee County Public Health.
INFORMATION: For more information about COVID and the vaccines, eligibility and appointments, see the links below. Pharmacies will be getting small shipments of vaccines in the near future. Information will be posted in this newspaper and on the county public health web pages.
http://chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus
https://www.hrrmc.com/ COVID-19-updates/ COVID-19-vaccine/
Pharmacy vaccine resources:
Salida: Walmart, Safeway, Salida Pharmacy
Buena Vista: City Market, BV Drug, Shavano Pharmacy (LaGree’s) and Valley-Wide Health
And many private health clinics.
