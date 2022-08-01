Professional and amateur cooks got a little cheesy at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion Thursday for the eighth annual Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity Mac & Cheese Bake-off.
The annual fundraiser, which included a chance for attendees to sample dishes from 15 restaurant and individual entrants and vote for their favorites, and an online silent auction, raised more than $14,500.
After expenses the money will be used to support Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity projects.
Habitat for Humanity Program coordinator Angela Wallace said 200 people attended the event.
This year’s title sponsor was Full Circle Real Estate of Buena Vista.
Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity board Chairman Dustin Nichols presented Catherine Fisher of Full Circle with a commemorative award for the company’s sponsorship.
In the restaurant category Brett and Mandy Boren of Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort won first place and $100; Paula Milner of K’s Dairy Delite came in second, receiving a $50 prize; and Janine Giles of Granny’s Just Desserts earned third place and a “swag bag.”
Clare Tarcha of Community Bank of Colorado’s Buena Vista branch, took home first place and $100 in the individual division; Hilary Downs came in second, earning a $50 prize; and Nicco Hernandez took home a “swag bag” for third place.
