Mt. Princeton Riding Stables in Nathrop announced it is running a promotion through Dec. 18 to aid local food banks.
Customers who bring a grocery bag full of canned or dry goods can receive a 20 percent discount on a one-hour or two-hour ride, according to a press release.
If customers pay full price, the stables will donate 20 percent to local food banks.
In addition, the stables will offer wagon rides from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 and 20 and Dec. 17 and 18 in exchange for a grocery bag of canned or dry goods to go to food banks.
Call 719-395-3630 for more information or visit www.coloradotrailrides.com.
