The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is conducting its annual geranium sale fundraiser through May 16, with orders accepted online and through the mail.
Gallon pot geraniums, available in red, pink and white, are priced at $17 each. In support of small businesses and “buy local,” this year’s supplier is Merrifield’s Garden Hut in Buena Vista, a press release stated.
Visit https://www.lwvchaffeecounty.org/ to order online or to obtain the mail-in order form.
Pickup of orders will be June 1 at United Congregational Church, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista, and Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
Orders and donations totaling $50 or more will be delivered free of charge.
Jean Gabardi, who organized the event with co-chair Ellen Olson, said all proceeds help fund local projects and programs for the League, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For more information about the geranium sale and the League, visit lwvchaffeecounty.org.
