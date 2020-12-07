Chaffee County Public Health reported 24 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday from the latest batches of testing done Monday-Thursday.
Thursday’s batch included 182 pending tests, many of which come from the joint Chaffee County Public Health and Salida Public Schools testing event held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds for district families Thursday.
The testing was arranged prior to Salida schools planned return to in-person learning after a two week hiatus during which students were on vacation for the week of Thanksgiving and remote learning last week.
Concern about traveling families or families who could have otherwise been exposed to the virus led to the joint testing event. Results are expected to be returned before school returns to in class learning Monday.
Public Health data shows 70.6 percent of positive cases reported in the last month are the result of person-to-person spread, 24.2 percent from community spread and 5.1 percent from travel outside the county.
No other new cases were reported Saturday or Sunday. Roughly 74 tests are still pending.
There have been 122 new cases in the last two weeks and 61 in the last week.
Reporter Cody Olivas contributed to this story.
