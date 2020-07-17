by Mountain Mail Staff
Chaffee County Public Health now offers two drop-off sites for safe disposal of used syringes, or sharps.
Sharps is a medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin.
Sharps can be dropped off at:
• The Public Health office in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., Suite 137. There is no charge, and those who use this service will receive a free FDA-approved disposal container. Due to COVID-19, drop-off is by appointment only. Call 719-539-4510 for an appointment.
• Sedation Kit, which charges a $4 disposal fee for those who take in their own container and free if they use a container purchased at Sedation Kit. Call 800-685-0940 for location and to schedule a drop-off.
“Many people who inject medications often do not know what to do with their used sharps, and they often end up using household or public trash cans or recycle containers,” Mike Orrill, Chaffee County Public Health special projects coordinator, said.
“This puts trash and sewage workers, janitors, housekeepers, household members and children at risk of being harmed. Or, they are flushed down the toilet, which causes severe plumbing problems and puts the plumber at risk.”
Used needles and other sharps are dangerous to people and pets if not disposed of safely because they can injure people and spread infections that cause serious health conditions. The most common infections are hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Only sharps in acceptable containers will be allowed, which include:
• Commercially available FDA-approved sharps container from Sedation Kits or from a medical supply store.
• Any No. 2 plastic container that has been cleaned out, such as bleach bottle, liquid detergent bottle or heavy plastic jug with a tightly secured lid.
• Metal container with a tightly secured lid.
• Containers of sharps should be clearly labeled as “Sharps” or “Biohazard Waste.”
Non-acceptable containers include:
• Thin plastic containers such as milk containers.
• Glass containers.
Call Orrill at 719-539-4510 with any questions.
