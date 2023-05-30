Salida Creative District will present First Friday events starting June 2, showcasing the offerings of local galleries and other creative businesses.
Salida is the home of one of Colorado’s first two Creative Districts, established in 2012.
It was formed to “support the ongoing economic growth in Salida and create a climate in which creatives and creative enterprises can prosper.”
Galleries and creative businesses in downtown Salida will stay open late the first Friday of each month from June through October for art lovers to check out the local art scene.
During First Friday showings, individual galleries will have their own schedules for events such as demonstrations or live music.
The 2023 First Fridays are June 2, July 7, Aug. 4, Sept. 1, and Oct. 6.
For more information, contact Creative District community engagement coordinator Tina Gramann at tina.gramann@cityofsalida.com.
