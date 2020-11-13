Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund, funding vehicle for service to local youth, environment, community and international projects seeks support during Colorado Gives Day.
COVID-19 has caused the Rotary club to cancel their usual fund raising efforts, emphasizing the importance of the annual fundraiser for non-profit organizations.
Donations help Sunrise Rotary to support the community and ensure awarding of scholarships, community grants, and the sponsorship of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Community First Foundation and FirstBank present Colorado Gives Day, an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving.
The event is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving platform.
Donors can easily search for the Salida Sunrise Rotary profile on the site and make safe and secure donations.
For more information about the Salida Sunrise Rotary Charitable Fund, log on to www.SalidaSunriseRotary.org. For more information about Colorado Gives Day, log on to ColoradoGivesDay.org
