Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Sloppy joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots and an apple.
Thursday: Combination burrito with salsa, lettuce, tomato, cilantro lime rice, refried beans and citrus cup.
Friday: Vegetable soup, whole wheat crackers, tuna salad on lettuce with tomato slices, baked acorn squash and pear halves.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, fresh dinner roll, lemon glazed carrots, Italian vegetable salad and fresh pineapple tidbits.
Thursday: Fish taco, coleslaw, calabacitas and cinnamon apple.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, peas and carrots, crisp salad and diced peaches.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Deli sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: n/a
Thursday: n/a
Monday: n/a
Salida High School
Tuesday: Shredded pork tacos and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken Alfredo, fresh dinner roll, lemon glazed carrots and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Fish taco, coleslaw, calabacitas and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Grilled cheese sandwich, peas and carrots and fruit and salad bar.
