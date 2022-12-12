Those driving on Colo. 291 past Marvin Park may notice construction activity happening across the river.
Construction of a water tank and pump house has been underway for the last two or three months, field engineer Tadd Mertens said, and will replace the old equipment that came down earlier. Mertens said they hope to finish it by early spring.
The construction is part of a project to improve the Pasquale Springs Water Treatment Plant.
Water tanks can serve different purposes, but the one under construction at Pasquale Springs provides storage to meet disinfection requirements before pumping into the distribution system, Salida Public Works Director David Lady said.
Salida has three sources of water supply, so the Pasquale Springs water tank being out of service is not likely to impact the community much, Lady said.
The old pump station had not been winterized and was not in operation from mid-October through April. The new one being built will be winterized to allow year-round use if needed and is sized to fully utilize existing water rights, Lady said, which will double the treatment plant capacity to about 2 million gallons a day.
The contractor is Moltz Construction, and the project budget is $3.4 million.
The city received a $700,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs, $2.4 million from the Colorado Water Resources and Power Development Authority and a $241,000 grant for design and engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.