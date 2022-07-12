Weds., July 13
Buena Vista
Noon – Young at Heart Potluck Luncheon at BV Community Center, 715 E. Main St., features a program by Ark Valley Helping Hands. Hot dogs and burgers provided; take a table setting and a side dish to share.
6-10 p.m. – Bermudian singer/songwriter Mishka plays reggae at a free show at River Runners, 24070 CR 301.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Fairplay
7 a.m.-10 p.m. – Park County Fair at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St., features Senior Day with small animal, goat and dog shows, pig penning, exhibit hall, beer garden, barn dance and silent and live auctions. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Thurs., July 14
Buena Vista
2 p.m. – Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado presents a free musical play, “Amelia’s Big Idea,” at McPhelemy Park, Main Street at U.S. 24.
6-8 p.m. – Bob Weir performs a free concert in McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 and Main Street.
Fairplay
7 a.m.-10 p.m. – Park County Fair at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St., features Park County Employee Family Day with 4-H horse shows, gymkhana, dress-an-animal, open livestock show, 4-H swine show, county employees family barbecue, exhibit hall, beer garden and music by Sun Burn in the Shade. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Poncha Springs
6-7:30 p.m. – Poncha Springs Church of Christ hosts Picnic in the Park with free hot dogs and hamburgers at Chipeta Park.
Salida
5-6:30 p.m. – Artist Reception and Creative Mixer, a social event for musicians, dancers, writers, artists, art lovers and community members, at Salida SteamPlant Paquette Gallery, 220 W. Sackett Ave. This month’s artist is the Collective of Salida Surrealist. Free admission and munchies.
6 p.m. – Live music by Hogan & Moss at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
6:30-8 p.m. – Pop, rock and soul duo SIRSY performs at a free community concert in Riverside Park. Cash bar for beer and wine available plus limited concessions.
Fri., July 15
Alma
5-9 p.m. – 24th annual Festival in the Clouds features live music, camping, food and art vendors in Alma Town Park, 59 E. Buckskin Road. Free admission.
Buena Vista
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features music by singer, songwriter and guitarist Tracey Egolf at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
10 p.m. – Mo Lowda and the Humble perform at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-10 p.m. – Park County Fair at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St., features barrel racing, sheep and beef shows, Salida Circus, live music, carnival, exhibit hall, beer garden and Park County Rodeo. Rodeo costs $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-17, free for 5 and younger. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Golden Burro Café’s Brass Ass Saloon, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m. – Butterfly Effect Theatre of Colorado presents a free musical play, “Amelia’s Big Idea,” at Chisholm Park, 324 Hunt St. Sponsored by Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County. Open to everyone. Limited parking; walking or biking recommended.
7 p.m. – Live music by David Lawrence & The Spoonfuls at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7 p.m. – Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears perform music “rooted in American tradition and inspired by the soul-stirring landscapes they call home” at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Tickets cost $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com. Cash bar available.
Sat., July 16
Alma
9 a.m. – Race in the Clouds features 6-, 12- and 16-mile mountain bike races starting and ending at Alma Fire Station, 55 Buckskin Road. On-site registration at 8 a.m. $40 entry fee.
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – 24th annual Festival in the Clouds features live music, camping, food and art vendors in Alma Town Park, 59 E. Buckskin Road. Free admission.
Buena Vista
10-11:30 a.m. – BV Women’s Connection at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313, features Sandi King of Monument speaking on “Patriotism, Perfectionism and Progress” and Lee Coveney on “Colorado Birds.” $10 per person, $5 for age 30 or younger. RSVP to Judy, 719-395-8230. Refreshments served.
1 p.m. – BVEC presents live music by Mark’s Midnight Carnival Show at The Roastery on East Main Street.
9:30 p.m. – Brothers Keeper plays rock and roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $15 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Coaldale
2 p.m. – Master guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto of Kyoto, Japan, performs “cinematic guitar poetry” at the Coaldale Schoolhouse, 287 Hayden Creek Road. Tickets are $15 at the door.
Fairplay
9 a.m.-10 p.m. – Park County Fair at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St., features barrel racing, gymkhana, livestock show, Salida Circus, Junior Livestock sale, live music, carnival, exhibit hall, beer garden and Park County Rodeo. Rodeo costs $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-17, free for 5 and younger. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
9 a.m.-5 p.m. – Pedal for the Park is a Cloud City Wheelers fundraiser to raise money for a new bike park. Riders get sponsors to pledge money for each lap they complete in the designated time period. Details and sign-up at https://www.cloudcitywheelers.com/pedal-for-the-park.
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Barry Monroe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. – Salida Arts Festival in Riverside Park features two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by 80 juried artists and music by Red Tischer. Admission is free.
11 a.m.-2 p.m. – Sherman Market, 151 W. First St., is an outdoor market with artisans, makers and musicians.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
4-6 p.m. – Cowboy poet Mike Booth performs and signs his book, “A Cowboy Remembers: Western, Religious & Patriotic Poetry,” at Mary Leslie Art Studio & Gallery, 148B E. First St.
6:30 p.m. – Salida Aspen Concerts presents a free concert in Riverside Park by the American Brass Quintet, ensemble-in-residence at the Aspen Music Festival since 1970.
7 p.m. – Live music by The Rusty Lungs at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – Jesse Cotton Stone Band performs music steeped in old-time delta blues tradition at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sun., July 17
Alma
10 a.m.-6 p.m. – 24th annual Festival in the Clouds features live music, camping, food and art vendors in Alma Town Park, 59 E. Buckskin Road. Free admission.
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
Fairplay
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. – Park County Fair at Park County Fairgrounds, 880 Bogue St., features cowboy church, pancake breakfast, exhibit hall, carnival, live music, beer garden, mutton busting, greased pig, catch-an-animal, stick horse rodeo and Junior Rodeo. Full schedule at https://parkcofair.com/schedule/.
Leadville
1-4 p.m. – Community Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features work by local artisans.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Alex Regeimbal at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Salida Arts Festival in Riverside Park features two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by 80 juried artists and music by Red Tischer. Admission is free.
1-4 p.m. – Guided Heritage Tours & Drop-Ins at Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center, 8913 W. U.S. 50. Explore the visitor center and 150-year-old historic homestead site and/or join a guided tour. For details visit www.HutchinsonHomestead.org or call 719-239-0955. Tours: $10/adult, free for youth younger than 18. Drop-Ins: $5 suggested donation.
1-3 p.m. – Cowboy poet Mike Booth performs and signs his book, “A Cowboy Remembers: Western, Religious & Patriotic Poetry,” at Mary Leslie Art Studio & Gallery, 148B E. First St.
1 p.m. – Jesh Yancey plays the blues at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
2 p.m. – Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing (BETCH) hosts Party at the Block at Centennial Park, with volleyball tournament, cash bar, karaoke, axe throwing, dunk tank, potluck, more. Register volleyball teams at www.betchsalida.org/betch-volley. Proceeds go toward rental subsidies for workforce.
2-5 p.m. – Pint & a Half performs Americana/alt country at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5-8 p.m. – Live music by Julia Rose at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Mon., July 18
Leadville
6-8 p.m. – Lake County Build A Generation Community Film Screening presents “A Decent Home,” a film about class and economic (im)mobility through the lives of mobile home park residents, at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St. Discussion afterwards. Free admission. Food and drink provided.
Tues., July 19
Salida
6-8 p.m. – Trivia Night at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
6-9 p.m. – Peer Empowered Recovery Community Solutions and Chaffee County Public Health host a free showing of “Tipping the Pain Scale,” a documentary about the addiction crisis in America, at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Free pizza and refreshments provided. No registration is required.
