A free, legal self-help clinic will be offered at the Salida Regional Library from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 9. Participants will need to contact the library staff at 719-539-4826 to sign-up.
Volunteer attorneys will be available via computer to answer questions, help fill out forms and explain process and procedure for civil legal issues. These issues may include family law, civil litigation, property law, probate law, collections, appeals, landlord-tenant law, veteran’s benefits and civil protection orders.
The clinic is for information only and is not a substitute for legal representation.
There will be no clinic in November due to Veteran’s Day. The next scheduled clinic will be Dec. 9.
