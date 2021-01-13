Chaffee County Public Health announced Wednesday in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, another vaccination event has been added in the county from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 23.
These slots are available by appointment only and are only for healthcare workers, responders, and those who are 70 and older.
Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom stated this event is dependent on having enough vaccine inventory in our county.
Those who already have an appointment scheduled with public health are asked to keep it.
Register for a vaccination appointment at www.chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.