During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June, the Alzheimer’s Association and Chaffee County Public Health are encouraging all Chaffee County residents to adopt healthy lifestyle behaviors that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
Currently more than 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older live with Alzheimer’s disease, including 76,000 Coloradans, a Public Health press release stated.
Age is the greatest risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease. In fact, one in three seniors age 85 and older will have Alzheimer’s disease.
While some brain changes are inevitable as we age, there is a growing body of research to suggest having the necessary resources to adopt and maintain healthy lifestyle behaviors, including healthy eating, exercising regularly, not smoking and staying cognitively engaged, may help us age healthier and help reduce the risk of cognitive decline.
“Understanding strategies to reduce risk of cognitive decline is a robust area of research currently,” said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., vice president, Medical & Scientific Relations, Alzheimer’s Association.
“Researchers are working to determine what may be the optimal lifestyle interventions to reduce cognitive decline, but there are steps we can take now to possibly help reduce the risk of cognitive decline as we age.”
During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association offers five tips that may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline:
Keep your heart healthy – Studies have consistently produced strong evidence that a healthier heart is connected to a healthier brain. One recent study shows that aggressively treating high blood pressure can help reduce the development of mild cognitive impairment (MCI).
Exercise regularly — Regular cardiovascular exercise helps increase blood flow to the body and brain, and there is strong evidence that regular physical activity is linked to better memory and thinking.
Maintain a heart-healthy diet – Evidence suggests a healthful diet is linked to better cognitive functioning and may reduce the risk of heart disease as well. Stick to a meal schedule full of fruits and vegetables and low in saturated fats. The MIND diet – a hybrid of the DASH diet (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and the Mediterranean diet – is a brain-healthy diet that emphasizes whole grains, green leafy vegetables, poultry, fish and berries.
Get proper sleep — Maintaining a regular, uninterrupted sleep pattern benefits physical and psychological health and helps clear waste from the brain. Adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night and try to keep a routine bedtime.
Stay socially and mentally active — Meaningful social engagement may support cognitive health, so stay connected with friends and family. Engage your mind by doing activities that are challenging to you such as learning a new language or musical instrument.
“Incorporating these strategies becomes especially important as we age,” Snyder said. “Research suggests that these lifestyle interventions in combination may have the greatest benefit and are good to consider at any age, but even if you begin with one or two, you’re moving in the right direction.”
To learn more about Alzheimer’s and other dementia, visit alz.org or call the association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
Chaffee County Public Health and Age Strong Chaffee provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active. In June, Public Health is sponsoring five yoga classes over two days, June 21 and 22, to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association. For details about this as well as other opportunities to Age Strong in Chaffee County, visit www.embracingagingchaffee.
