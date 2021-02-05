Chaffee County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Feb. 12, for licensed childcare providers and K-12 school staff only.
The event is in response to the governor’s announcement that the next groups to be vaccinated are licensed childcare providers, K-12 school staff and those 65 and older, beginning Feb. 8.
The clinic is meant for primary child care providers, not household members of private licensed child care providers.
“Getting our county’s school staff and licensed child care providers vaccinated is a significant milestone in our local pandemic response.
“Throughout the pandemic, CCPH has worked closely with school administrators and staff to support a successful, in-person 20-21 academic season.
While public health anticipated the approval of vaccinating these groups in Phase 2 later this Spring, being able to immunize them sooner is a huge step in the right direction to protect our county from the virus,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director.
Registration will be required.
A private registration link will be shared with the groups mentioned.
General information can be found at https://chaffeecounty.rsvpify.com, including frequently asked questions and paperwork to be filled out ahead of time.
Employment verification will take place ahead of the clinic.
