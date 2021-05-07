After a bumpy first minute that saw the Bayfield Lady Wolverines score on a corner kick against the Lady Spartans Friday, Salida came back and dominated the game, winning 5-1.
Freshman Eva Cappozza started off the run for Salida, scoring about 15 minutes into the game.
Senior Quinn Burkely scored the second net for Salida, setting the Lady Spartans up 2-1 over Bayfield at halftime.
Senior Rachel Pelino had the third goal six minutes into the second half, followed by senior Jayda Winkler on a breakaway about eight minutes later.
Sophomore Elise Bosanko scored the fifth and final goal just before the end of the game.
Coach Todd Bright said he was very proud freshman goalkeeper Makiah Parris on her play in her first game for the Lady Spartans.
See Tuesday’s edition for the full story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.