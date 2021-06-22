Freeburn, Corra tie 73rd FIBArk Downriver Race

Mike Freeburn and Andy Corra, both of Durango, tied for first place in the 73rd FIBArk Downriver Race Browns Canyon Marathon.
After passing though the boat ramp playhole, the two wildwater legends and friends linked arms with their boats facing front and back to float through the finish with a time of 2 hours, 17 minutes, 37 seconds.
The race started at Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center north of Nathrop and ran through Browns Canyon National Monument.
The 26-mile course included well-known Browns Canyon rapids such as Pinball, Zoom Flume, Big Drop, Raft Ripper and Seidel’s Suckhole.
Freeman and Corra both have a long history with FIBArk and the downriver race. This year marks the 13th time Corra has won the downriver event and was the sixth win for Freeburn.
Corra was inducted into the FIBArk Hall of Fame in 2018.
Luke Urbine turned in a time of 2:32:52 for third place, and Ken Olivier came in at 2:40:32 for fourth.
In the long boat category (over 9 feet) Tim Kunin of Denver crossed the finish line with a time of 2 hours, 37 minutes, 55 seconds. Kunin said the hardest part of the race for him was nailing his nutrition and keeping hydrated. He said he finished his water just before he finished the race. Overall, he said, difficulty was about the same throughout the course, and the effort was exhausting.
Also in long boats, Beau Ploetz came in second with a time of 2:40:41, and Dave Bumgarner finished third with a time of 2:42:32.
Five rafts completed the marathon, with the Jessica Halasz raft taking first with a time of 2:58:47.
The Conrad Niven raft came in second with a time of 2:59:39. The Cameron Sheehan raft finished third with 3:12:05.
Other races run along the course included the heavy half-marathon, which started at Hecla Junction; the 10-mile, which started at Stone Bridge; and the novice, which started at Marvin Park.
All races finished at Salida Whitewater Park.
